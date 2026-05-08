Kassira Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Kassira Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,724 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.5% of Kassira Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,059,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 41,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 59.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 287,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $99,147,000 after acquiring an additional 86,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,691,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6%

UNH opened at $369.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $390.92. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $304.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth announced it will eliminate prior authorization for roughly 30% of services, a move management says will reduce paperwork, speed care and lower administrative costs — a structural change investors view as margin-accretive and goodwill-building with providers and members. UnitedHealth to Eliminate Prior Authorization for 30% of Healthcare Services

UnitedHealth announced it will eliminate prior authorization for roughly 30% of services, a move management says will reduce paperwork, speed care and lower administrative costs — a structural change investors view as margin-accretive and goodwill-building with providers and members. Positive Sentiment: Analysis pieces highlight a recovery in utilization and operating leverage that could support further upside in UNH’s health benefits margins and earnings trajectory. This narrative helps justify recent multiple expansion. UnitedHealth: Watch The Recovery In Action

Analysis pieces highlight a recovery in utilization and operating leverage that could support further upside in UNH’s health benefits margins and earnings trajectory. This narrative helps justify recent multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Investor-focused write-ups point to share buybacks and valuation metrics that suggest management sees shares as undervalued — buybacks tend to be viewed as shareholder-friendly and can support EPS. According to These Metrics, UnitedHealth Stock Looks Undervalued

Investor-focused write-ups point to share buybacks and valuation metrics that suggest management sees shares as undervalued — buybacks tend to be viewed as shareholder-friendly and can support EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks' reporting shows a mix of estimate changes: some near-term quarters and FY2026 estimates were raised while several future-quarter and FY2027/FY2028 projections were trimmed — the net effect is mixed guidance signal and increased forecast volatility. Bullish Quarterly Results: 3 Companies Raising Guidance

Zacks' reporting shows a mix of estimate changes: some near-term quarters and FY2026 estimates were raised while several future-quarter and FY2027/FY2028 projections were trimmed — the net effect is mixed guidance signal and increased forecast volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Peer results: CVS and Tenet reported stronger-than-expected operating trends (CVS’s Health Benefits segment saw large operating income gains). Strong peer performance underscores competitive dynamics in the benefits market — good for sector fundamentals but a mixed read for UNH’s market share and pricing. CVS Stock Breaks Out On Earnings Due To ACA Exit, Premium Hikes

Peer results: CVS and Tenet reported stronger-than-expected operating trends (CVS’s Health Benefits segment saw large operating income gains). Strong peer performance underscores competitive dynamics in the benefits market — good for sector fundamentals but a mixed read for UNH’s market share and pricing. Negative Sentiment: Some Zacks notes lowered specific quarter estimates (examples: downward revisions to Q4 FY2026 and Q4 FY2027 estimates), which introduces short-term earnings risk and could temper upside if revisions continue. (Source: Zacks/analyst notes summarized in market reports.)

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $389.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $378.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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