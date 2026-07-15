Katamaran Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 37,502 CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. CocaCola makes up 2.3% of Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 price target on CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.44.

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CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media outlets are spotlighting KO as a rock-solid dividend stock for long-term investors, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused buyers. Article Title

Analysts and media outlets are spotlighting KO as a rock-solid dividend stock for long-term investors, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused buyers. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Coca-Cola’s 64th dividend increase underscores the company’s long track record of returning cash to shareholders, which can attract dividend investors. Article Title

Coverage of Coca-Cola’s 64th dividend increase underscores the company’s long track record of returning cash to shareholders, which can attract dividend investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also points to KO’s digital push, with data-driven marketing and connected packaging seen as potential supports for engagement and future growth. Article Title

Recent commentary also points to KO’s digital push, with data-driven marketing and connected packaging seen as potential supports for engagement and future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles compare KO with peers like PepsiCo, Johnson & Johnson, and Keurig Dr Pepper, but these pieces are largely valuation and income comparisons rather than catalysts that would materially change near-term fundamentals. Article Title

Several articles compare KO with peers like PepsiCo, Johnson & Johnson, and Keurig Dr Pepper, but these pieces are largely valuation and income comparisons rather than catalysts that would materially change near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: KO is also being mentioned as a low-beta defensive name as investors rotate toward stability amid geopolitical tension and volatility, which supports the stock’s defensive profile but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

KO is also being mentioned as a low-beta defensive name as investors rotate toward stability amid geopolitical tension and volatility, which supports the stock’s defensive profile but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One article estimated how many shares would be needed to generate $12,000 in annual dividend income, which mainly highlights KO’s suitability for income planning rather than signaling a business change. Article Title

One article estimated how many shares would be needed to generate $12,000 in annual dividend income, which mainly highlights KO’s suitability for income planning rather than signaling a business change. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary frames KO as an expensive, low-growth premium stock versus peers like Keurig Dr Pepper, which could weigh on sentiment if investors focus on valuation rather than stability. Article Title

CocaCola Stock Down 1.3%

KO stock opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $85.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.41.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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