Katamaran Capital LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Katamaran Capital LLP trimmed its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,009 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,286 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up approximately 1.6% of Katamaran Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MTSI alerts: Sign Up

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $301.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $418.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The company had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,620 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.87, for a total transaction of $1,005,739.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,435.72. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $16,363,957.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,564,574.20. The trade was a 86.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,096 shares of company stock worth $28,760,941. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MACOM Technology Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MACOM Technology Solutions wasn't on the list.

While MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here