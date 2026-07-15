Katamaran Capital LLP Makes New $4.55 Million Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,623 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000. Seagate Technology makes up approximately 3.7% of Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $794,811.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,724,943.40. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 9,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.42, for a total transaction of $8,636,856.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 311,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $287,972,545.14. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $878.31 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $886.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.00. The company has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $138.30 and a 12-month high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $898.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STX

More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,240 from $1,150 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s upside. Tickerreport.com

Citigroup raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,240 from $1,150 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Seagate as one of several memory stocks that look attractive after the recent sell-off, citing AI demand, improving pricing, and lower valuations. Zacks

Zacks highlighted Seagate as one of several memory stocks that look attractive after the recent sell-off, citing AI demand, improving pricing, and lower valuations. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate said it will report fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results on July 28, which puts investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of the earnings release. Business Wire

Seagate said it will report fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results on July 28, which puts investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around Seagate’s upcoming earnings focuses on whether AI and cloud demand can offset concerns about inventory levels, cloud capex hesitation, and macro volatility. Yahoo Finance

Commentary around Seagate’s upcoming earnings focuses on whether AI and cloud demand can offset concerns about inventory levels, cloud capex hesitation, and macro volatility. Negative Sentiment: Seagate has been caught in a broader memory-stock selloff triggered by weak sentiment around SK Hynix and renewed doubts about AI demand and memory pricing. Yahoo Finance

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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