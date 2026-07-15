Katamaran Capital LLP Raises Stock Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Katamaran Capital LLP boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,548 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises about 4.0% of Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings in Roku were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Roku alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Roku by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 689 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $76,939.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,908.48. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 20,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $2,926,870.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,152. This trade represents a 57.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 470,737 shares of company stock valued at $57,383,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $141.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.59 and a beta of 2.01. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.53 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roku announced a partnership with Smartly to add social-network-style precision targeting to connected TV ads, which could improve Roku’s ad-tech appeal and help attract more marketers to the platform.

Roku announced a partnership with Smartly to add social-network-style precision targeting to connected TV ads, which could improve Roku’s ad-tech appeal and help attract more marketers to the platform. Positive Sentiment: Recent market commentary described Roku as a strong growth stock, reinforcing the view that investors still see upside in its streaming platform and advertising business.

Recent market commentary described Roku as a strong growth stock, reinforcing the view that investors still see upside in its streaming platform and advertising business. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on consumer use cases and general commentary, including whether Roku devices are still worth buying in 2026 and what they can do without internet access; these pieces are more informational than market-moving.

Several articles focused on consumer use cases and general commentary, including whether Roku devices are still worth buying in 2026 and what they can do without internet access; these pieces are more informational than market-moving. Neutral Sentiment: A broader market recap noted Roku outperformed on a day when the market fell, but it did not point to a specific catalyst beyond ongoing investor interest.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citizens Jmp cut Roku from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roku from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roku, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roku wasn't on the list.

While Roku currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here