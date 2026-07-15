Katamaran Capital LLP Takes $2.38 Million Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. Bloom Energy makes up 1.9% of Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,272,000 after acquiring an additional 269,662 shares during the last quarter. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $347,560,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $239,683,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.41.

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Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Trading Up 4.3%

Bloom Energy stock opened at $243.46 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $281.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $351.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,868.27 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total value of $820,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,175,646.95. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $651,992.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 79,686 shares in the company, valued at $22,998,973.32. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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