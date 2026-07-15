Katamaran Capital LLP Trims Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Katamaran Capital LLP reduced its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,036 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,254 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric comprises approximately 1.0% of Katamaran Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,312,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $987,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts: Sign Up

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $161.52 on Wednesday. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $184.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.82. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on nVent Electric

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other news, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $642,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,250. The trade was a 94.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $677,843.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,257,472.61. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider nVent Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and nVent Electric wasn't on the list.

While nVent Electric currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here