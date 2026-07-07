Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Essex Bank grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Down 7.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $70.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $914.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,126,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,717,227. The business's 50 day moving average is $876.93 and its 200-day moving average is $554.99. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at $409,140,232.16. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,300 shares of company stock worth $162,779,604. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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