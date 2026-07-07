Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company's stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 49,186 shares of the company's stock worth $45,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company's stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 215.9% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 973 shares of the company's stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,243.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,400 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga

JPMorgan lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,400 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity and diabetes drugs, which remain the main driver of revenue and investor enthusiasm.

Recent commentary continues to highlight Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity and diabetes drugs, which remain the main driver of revenue and investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage notes Lilly’s strong long-term growth case, with some analysts and market commentary pointing to sustained demand from its key drugs and pipeline expansion. Article

Media coverage notes Lilly’s strong long-term growth case, with some analysts and market commentary pointing to sustained demand from its key drugs and pipeline expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced a new R&D collaboration with Abbisko and transferred China commercial rights for Verzenios to Innovent, reflecting ongoing portfolio and regional strategy adjustments. Yahoo Finance

Lilly also announced a new R&D collaboration with Abbisko and transferred China commercial rights for Verzenios to Innovent, reflecting ongoing portfolio and regional strategy adjustments. Negative Sentiment: Some recent coverage pointed to regulatory and drug-pricing policy concerns as a headwind, and the stock also slipped in the prior session, suggesting investors are still balancing optimism with policy risk. Yahoo Finance

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $39.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,239.20. The company had a trading volume of 946,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,417. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,249.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,065.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,027.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here