Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Audent Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $189,409,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 276,364 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $220,082,000 after buying an additional 30,825 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,890,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,990 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $124,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $1,022.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $301.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,005.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $933.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $691.30 and a 52-week high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,021.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $974.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Featured Stories

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