KB Financial Group Inc $KB Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB - Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,545 shares of the bank's stock after selling 410,675 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of KB Financial Group worth $39,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 403 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the bank's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 489 shares of the bank's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company's stock.

KB Financial Group Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $115.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average of $105.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. KB Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $76.31 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KB

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company's principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

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