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KBC Group NV Acquires 16,596 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Dell Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • KBC Group NV increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter, buying 16,596 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 344,717 shares valued at about $56.6 million.
  • Dell reported a strong quarterly beat, posting EPS of $4.86 versus estimates of $2.96 and revenue of $43.84 billion, well above expectations, with revenue up 87.5% year over year.
  • Analysts remain mixed but broadly positive on Dell, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.76, even as the stock recently slipped 3.6% and some brokers issued downgrades.
  • Interested in Dell Technologies? Here are five stocks we like better.

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,717 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Dell Technologies worth $56,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $381.91 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.18. The company has a market cap of $247.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citic Securities raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays downgraded Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $289.00 target price on Dell Technologies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $492.76.

Read Our Latest Report on DELL

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $15,814,486.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,938,071.94. This represents a 44.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total transaction of $6,611,055.23. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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