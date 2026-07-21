KBC Group NV Acquires 50,748 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091,846 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,748 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.30% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $40,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,128,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 383,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,021,481 shares of the company's stock worth $425,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,700,539 shares of the company's stock worth $402,056,000 after purchasing an additional 493,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,755,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,555,000 after buying an additional 9,846,104 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus set a $27.00 price target on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $25.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $358,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,688,047. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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