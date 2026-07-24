KBC Group NV Acquires 63,253 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP - Free Report) by 1,804.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 63,253 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.11% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,135,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $992,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,333 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 1.5%

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $128.82 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.82 and a 52 week high of $132.41.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties's payout ratio is 126.65%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

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