KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,833 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 170,416 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.36% of Solventum worth $41,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $7,008,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Solventum by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Solventum by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 444,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,459,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Solventum by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 6,220,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,880,000 after purchasing an additional 702,461 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Solventum had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Solventum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Solventum from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solventum

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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