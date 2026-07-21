KBC Group NV Buys 105,475 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,938 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 105,475 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Chevron were worth $66,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatterton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chatterton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $189.71 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $146.49 and a 12-month high of $214.71. The company has a market capitalization of $377.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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