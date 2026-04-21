KBC Group NV Buys 13,000 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

KBC Group NV increased its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA - Free Report) by 513.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,531 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in CAVA Group were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,189,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,324 shares of the company's stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 41,712 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,953,688 shares of the company's stock worth $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 105,730 shares of the company's stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,499 shares of the company's stock worth $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 81,393 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CAVA Group Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $97.33 on Tuesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.03. The business's 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average is $66.23.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $268.04 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.40%.The business's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 4,542 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $282,239.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,884,935.62. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 994 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $61,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,441.08. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 39,055 shares of company stock worth $2,572,303 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAVA Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CAVA Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CAVA Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.15.

View Our Latest Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc NYSE: CAVA is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe's Kitchen.

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