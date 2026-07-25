KBC Group NV Buys 146,256 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 1,907.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,925 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 146,256 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Mirion Technologies worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 470.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of MIR stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.24 and a beta of 1.03. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $435,163.48. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Mirion Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIR

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mirion Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mirion Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Mirion Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here