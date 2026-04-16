KBC Group NV Buys 239,056 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240,129 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 239,056 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.51% of SS&C Technologies worth $108,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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SS&C Technologies Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.19. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $80.43.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 12.70%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report).

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