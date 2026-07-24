KBC Group NV Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284,965 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 440,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of KBC Group NV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $672,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3%

JPM stock opened at $349.40 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $322.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.84. The company has a market capitalization of $936.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $351.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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