KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325,522 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 2,943,435 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Netflix were worth $127,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 927.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after acquiring an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix by 685.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,068,882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,107,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $68.95 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Phillip Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.97.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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