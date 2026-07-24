KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,947 shares of the bank's stock after selling 2,576,869 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 533,005 shares of the bank's stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 104,965 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 688.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86,478 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 75,516 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,161,085 shares of the bank's stock valued at $141,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,464 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 61,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $3,878,106.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 612,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,620,889.25. This trade represents a 26.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $190,224.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 267,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,821,462. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,542. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 4.8%

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.40 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 16.63%.The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Huntington Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is 47.69%.

Key Headlines Impacting Huntington Bancshares

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted Q2 EPS came in at $0.39, matching Wall Street estimates and improving from $0.38 a year ago, while revenue of about $2.85 billion was slightly ahead of expectations. Article link

Adjusted Q2 EPS came in at $0.39, matching Wall Street estimates and improving from $0.38 a year ago, while revenue of about $2.85 billion was slightly ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: Net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits all increased year over year, pointing to solid underlying business momentum. Article link

Net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits all increased year over year, pointing to solid underlying business momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $1.90-$1.93, above the consensus estimate, signaling management confidence in earnings growth ahead.

The company raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $1.90-$1.93, above the consensus estimate, signaling management confidence in earnings growth ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Huntington said it maintained its 2026 outlook overall, and investors are likely focusing on the balance between stronger income trends and softer margins. Article link

Huntington said it maintained its 2026 outlook overall, and investors are likely focusing on the balance between stronger income trends and softer margins. Negative Sentiment: Net interest margin declined in the quarter as funding costs rose, which may temper enthusiasm even with stronger revenue and earnings growth. Article link

Net interest margin declined in the quarter as funding costs rose, which may temper enthusiasm even with stronger revenue and earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Rising expenses and provisions remain a headwind, suggesting some pressure on profitability despite the better operating revenue mix. Article link

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report).

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