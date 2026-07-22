KBC Group NV Grows Stake in California Water Service Group $CWT

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT - Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,247 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 130,620 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.96% of California Water Service Group worth $26,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 28,638 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,894 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,702 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $22,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWT. Weiss Ratings raised California Water Service Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of California Water Service Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.50.

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California Water Service Group Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:CWT opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $214.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $210.27 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 7.06%. California Water Service Group's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. California Water Service Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $160,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,030,756.50. The trade was a 13.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,316 shares in the company, valued at $805,904. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group NYSE: CWT is a publicly traded holding company that provides regulated water utility services through its subsidiaries. The company delivers safe, reliable drinking water and wastewater management to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers across California, Hawaii and New Mexico. Its principal operating units include California Water Service, New Mexico Water Service and Hawaii Water Service, each responsible for end‐to‐end water supply operations—from source development and treatment to distribution and customer service.

Founded in 1926 as the California Water Service Company, the group has grown to become one of the largest investor‐owned water utilities in the United States by customer count.

See Also

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