KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Globe Life Inc. $GL

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,548 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 909.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,950,000 after buying an additional 89,866 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $7,348,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $2,073,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 34,786.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,345,000 after acquiring an additional 879,391 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,090,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,411,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,349 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $717,542.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,994,439.88. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 7,936 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,242,698.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,907,168.64. The trade was a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 90,187 shares of company stock worth $14,299,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $181.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Globe Life from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Globe Life from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Globe Life from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $170.65 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.76. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $191.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

More Globe Life News

Here are the key news stories impacting Globe Life this week:

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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