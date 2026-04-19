KBC Group NV Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,056 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 490.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,836.4% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 323 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

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Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $121.72 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.12 and a 52-week high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Further Reading

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