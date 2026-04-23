KBC Group NV Has $1.37 Billion Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,946,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 128,762 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 3.1% of KBC Group NV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Broadcom worth $1,365,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baring Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $422.65 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.82 and a 52 week high of $423.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,464,964.64. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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