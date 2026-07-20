KBC Group NV Has $223.48 Million Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735,386 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 405,365 shares during the period. Qualcomm accounts for 0.6% of KBC Group NV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. KBC Group NV owned about 0.16% of Qualcomm worth $223,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $262,291,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $24,578,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Qualcomm from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $221.31.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $171.78 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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