Free Trial
→ Millionaire Warns 'Get Out While There's Still Time' (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

KBC Group NV Has $25 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Chipotle by 5.8% to 675,615 shares—worth about $25 million—at the end of the quarter, while institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own roughly 91.3% of CMG.
  • Analysts hold a consensus “Moderate Buy” on CMG with an average target of $47.13 (24 Buys, 11 Holds, 1 Sell), though some firms like Citigroup and Morgan Stanley recently trimmed their price targets.
  • Chipotle slightly beat quarterly estimates with $0.25 EPS vs. $0.24 expected and $2.98B revenue (up 4.9% YoY); the stock trades near $35.71 with a 52-week range of $29.75–$58.42 and a P/E of ~31.3.
  • Five stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,615 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 41,903 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $24,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,927,338 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $4,935,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,844,788 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,442,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,509,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471,658 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,495,638 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $489,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,433,637 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $448,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,122 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company's 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill Right Now?

Before you consider Chipotle Mexican Grill, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn't on the list.

While Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan”
Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan”
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines