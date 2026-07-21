KBC Group NV Has $32.49 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,660 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $32,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $348.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $368.80. The firm has a market cap of $284.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.79, a PEG ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. FBN Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.74, for a total value of $101,134.60. Following the sale, the director owned 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,839.38. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,477,180. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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