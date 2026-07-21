KBC Group NV Has $34.30 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

KBC Group NV cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,485 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 24,620 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $34,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Weiss Ratings raised Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $749.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $633.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $700.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $600.86. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.01 and a 1 year high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is 6.04%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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