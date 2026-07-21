KBC Group NV Has $34.80 Million Holdings in H2O America $HTO

KBC Group NV raised its stake in H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,161 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 175,270 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 1.42% of H2O America worth $34,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of H2O America by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in H2O America by 486.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 101,146 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 83,911 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in H2O America by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in H2O America by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in H2O America by 10.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,221 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other H2O America news, major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners acquired 2,784 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $172,691.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,615,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $286,284,887.95. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

H2O America Stock Performance

Shares of H2O America stock opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. H2O America has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. H2O America had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $183.29 million during the quarter. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that H2O America will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. H2O America's payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of H2O America from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of H2O America in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H2O America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of H2O America in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on H2O America in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H2O America presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on H2O America

About H2O America

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

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