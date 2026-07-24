KBC Group NV Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Free Report) by 2,064.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,541 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,622 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 47.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company's stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 63.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,354 shares of the company's stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 23,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,898 shares of the company's stock worth $67,030,000 after buying an additional 17,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLYVK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLYVK

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Price Performance

Shares of LLYVK opened at $98.50 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $108.97. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $63.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C NASDAQ: LLYVK is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media's investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media's other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation's global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media's equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world's leading live entertainment companies.

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