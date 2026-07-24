KBC Group NV Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,241 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,688 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company's stock.

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Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $145.60 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $125.71 and a 52 week high of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company's fifty day moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day moving average is $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 27.66%.The firm had revenue of $856.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,606,100. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $146.27.

View Our Latest Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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