KBC Group NV Has $4.23 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,537 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 49,954 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 783.3% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 80.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the software maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $422.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $222.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.45 and a twelve month high of $682.57. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $244.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.48.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The firm had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 487,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $147,850,422.72. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,250,662. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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