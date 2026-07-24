KBC Group NV Has $4.86 Million Stake in Constellium SE $CSTM

KBC Group NV raised its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) by 4,567.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,790 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 193,552 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.15% of Constellium worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth $719,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 11.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Constellium from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Constellium from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Constellium and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSTM

Insider Activity at Constellium

In other Constellium news, SVP Marcus Becker sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $362,957.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,784 shares in the company, valued at $586,265.12. This represents a 38.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 2,500 shares of Constellium stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $84,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 195,153 shares of company stock worth $6,369,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company's 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.80. Constellium had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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