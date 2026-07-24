KBC Group NV Has $5.03 Million Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 1,200.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,919 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,003 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in TKO Group were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in TKO Group by 108,668.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,268,239 shares of the company's stock worth $265,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TKO Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,185,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $665,826,000 after buying an additional 1,128,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TKO Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,060,106,000 after buying an additional 887,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,602,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,964 shares of the company's stock worth $90,059,000 after buying an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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TKO Group Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE TKO opened at $179.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.60. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.29 and a 52 week high of $226.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. TKO Group's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $228.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $222.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $1,751,239.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 72,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,151,734.19. The trade was a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro bought 10,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,835.35. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 129,207 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,755.35. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and sold 28,696 shares valued at $5,511,785. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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