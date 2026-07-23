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KBC Group NV Has $6.51 Million Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Mosaic logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KBC Group NV reduced its Mosaic stake by 30.1% in the first quarter, selling 109,996 shares and ending with 255,137 shares valued at about $6.51 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with hedge funds and other institutions holding 77.54% of Mosaic’s shares; several firms recently added to their positions, including Vanguard and Thompson Siegel & Walmsley.
  • Analysts are cautious overall, with Mosaic carrying an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11, even though some firms still have buy or outperform ratings.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mosaic.

KBC Group NV cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,137 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 109,996 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Mosaic worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 376,905 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 175,914 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,978,232 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $71,746,000 after acquiring an additional 785,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,123,171 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $942,477,000 after purchasing an additional 461,524 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 764.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 734,482 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 649,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 175.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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