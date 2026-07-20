KBC Group NV Has $78.91 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,679 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 514,642 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Arista Networks worth $78,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.2% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 870 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total transaction of $43,908,310.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,134,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $961,020,866.26. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $1,336,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 192,333 shares in the company, valued at $32,131,150.98. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,786,844 shares of company stock worth $467,941,533 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $168.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.34. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.99 and a 52-week high of $189.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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