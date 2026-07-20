KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,083 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $107,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed its buy rating on Palantir and set a $175 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This helps reinforce the bullish case after recent volatility. Benzinga article

DA Davidson reaffirmed its rating on Palantir and set a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This helps reinforce the bullish case after recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s partnership with Nvidia on sovereign AI is drawing investor interest and is being framed as a potential long-term growth catalyst, especially as AI infrastructure spending continues. Article

Palantir’s partnership with on sovereign AI is drawing investor interest and is being framed as a potential long-term growth catalyst, especially as AI infrastructure spending continues. Positive Sentiment: Palantir CEO Alex Karp has been highlighting the company as one of the key beneficiaries of AI infrastructure demand, which may support the bull thesis that Palantir is becoming a major enterprise AI winner. Article

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,562,180. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $132.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $207.52. The company's 50 day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.02.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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