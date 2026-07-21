KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,489 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $37,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.1%

RCL opened at $286.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $232.10 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.97.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $346.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RCL

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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