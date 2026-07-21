KBC Group NV Purchases 2,074,270 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 226.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,990,755 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,074,270 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.25% of Kraft Heinz worth $67,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.1% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 42,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,634,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,605,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,594,000 after acquiring an additional 172,900 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $2,735,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2,432.4% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.09. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business's fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.Kraft Heinz's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,366,474.35. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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