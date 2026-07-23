KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,923 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 39,529 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,262 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,855 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Conning Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 246,390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,296,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 477,970 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $58,887,000 after buying an additional 77,936 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.4%

Genuine Parts stock opened at $120.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.51. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $151.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.13%.The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's payout ratio is currently 1,700.00%.

Key Headlines Impacting Genuine Parts

Here are the key news stories impacting Genuine Parts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Genuine Parts beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, with strong sales growth in its industrial segment helping support the quarter. Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Genuine Parts beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, with strong sales growth in its industrial segment helping support the quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $7.50 to $8.00, signaling management confidence in the business despite a mixed macro backdrop. Genuine Parts Company Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $7.50 to $8.00, signaling management confidence in the business despite a mixed macro backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on GPC to $126 from $124 but kept a Hold rating, suggesting limited near-term conviction. Benzinga report on Truist price target

Truist raised its price target on GPC to $126 from $124 but kept a Hold rating, suggesting limited near-term conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual call-option buying picked up, which can indicate rising trader interest, but it does not confirm a fundamental change in the business.

Unusual call-option buying picked up, which can indicate rising trader interest, but it does not confirm a fundamental change in the business. Negative Sentiment: Management lowered full-year guidance for 2026 revenue and kept EPS guidance close to Street expectations, which may limit upside if results normalize. Genuine Parts Q2 sales up 6%, full-year EPS guidance lowered

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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