KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. $AMAL

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL - Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,431 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,018 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.34% of Amalgamated Financial worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,189,000 after buying an additional 203,440 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the company's stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 129,585 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 953,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,552,000 after acquiring an additional 120,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 616.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 114,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company's stock.

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Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.79. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company's fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.09 million. Analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. Amalgamated Financial's payout ratio is 19.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.00.

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Amalgamated Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amalgamated Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amalgamated Financial reported Q2 2026 earnings of $1.10 per share, beating the $1.00 consensus estimate and improving from $0.88 a year ago. Revenue also topped forecasts at $96.1 million versus $92.09 million expected. Article Title

Amalgamated Financial reported Q2 2026 earnings of $1.10 per share, beating the $1.00 consensus estimate and improving from $0.88 a year ago. Revenue also topped forecasts at $96.1 million versus $92.09 million expected. Positive Sentiment: The company said the quarter delivered record profitability, with margin rising to 3.78%, and management raised guidance, which supports the bullish reaction in the stock. Article Title

The company said the quarter delivered record profitability, with margin rising to 3.78%, and management raised guidance, which supports the bullish reaction in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Amalgamated Bank also highlighted a strong balance sheet and differentiated deposit franchise, which likely reinforced investor confidence in the earnings quality. Article Title

Amalgamated Bank also highlighted a strong balance sheet and differentiated deposit franchise, which likely reinforced investor confidence in the earnings quality. Neutral Sentiment: The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, signaling continued capital return to shareholders, though this is not likely the main driver of today’s move.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, Director Maryann Bruce sold 2,089 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $86,463.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $825,399.38. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie Veluswamy sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $108,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,494.65. The trade was a 14.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 7,589 shares of company stock valued at $325,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. NASDAQ: AMAL is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank, a fully insured commercial bank with a historic mission of serving labor unions, progressive non-profits and mission-driven organizations. Founded in 1923 by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, Amalgamated Bank has grown into a national institution offering a broad suite of banking services, including deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, cash management, and treasury solutions tailored to organizations with social responsibility or union affiliations.

In addition to core banking, Amalgamated Financial provides wealth management and trust services, retirement plan consulting and impact investing strategies.

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