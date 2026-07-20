KBC Group NV Sells 1,128,511 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,778,808 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,128,511 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of AT&T worth $138,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,495,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,742,478 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,974,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $2,181,977,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,764,509 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,109,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $21.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business's fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.AT&T's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.25 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.34.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts have recently raised earnings estimates for AT&T, and several firms maintain price targets well above the current share price, including a new $29.25 target from Scotiabank and a median target around $25.50. This suggests Wall Street still sees upside if execution stays on track. Analysts Set AT&T Inc. NYSE: T Target Price at $29.68 Target Price at $29.68

Analysts have recently raised earnings estimates for AT&T, and several firms maintain price targets well above the current share price, including a new $29.25 target from Scotiabank and a median target around $25.50. This suggests Wall Street still sees upside if execution stays on track. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for AT&T, reinforcing expectations that earnings remain stable and could support valuation ahead of the report.

Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for AT&T, reinforcing expectations that earnings remain stable and could support valuation ahead of the report. Positive Sentiment: AT&T said its AI-based network outage prevention system cut customer downtime by more than 12 million hours, highlighting improving network reliability and a potential operational advantage. AT&T built an AI system to prevent network outages. It reduced customer downtime by more than 12 million hours

AT&T said its AI-based network outage prevention system cut customer downtime by more than 12 million hours, highlighting improving network reliability and a potential operational advantage. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary ahead of earnings points to continued expansion in fiber, enterprise connectivity, and connected-car offerings, which could help offset slower growth in wireless.

Recent commentary ahead of earnings points to continued expansion in fiber, enterprise connectivity, and connected-car offerings, which could help offset slower growth in wireless. Neutral Sentiment: Investor and hedge-fund activity appears mixed: some large funds have added to AT&T, while others reduced exposure, suggesting the name remains widely watched but not universally favored.

Investor and hedge-fund activity appears mixed: some large funds have added to AT&T, while others reduced exposure, suggesting the name remains widely watched but not universally favored. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T also disclosed modest lobbying activity tied to telecom regulation, broadband support, and spectrum issues. That is important for the business, but it is not a near-term earnings catalyst.

AT&T also disclosed modest lobbying activity tied to telecom regulation, broadband support, and spectrum issues. That is important for the business, but it is not a near-term earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Competition in telecom remains intense, and several recent articles emphasize that AT&T still has questions to answer on growth and execution heading into earnings. That uncertainty is likely weighing on shares.

Competition in telecom remains intense, and several recent articles emphasize that AT&T still has questions to answer on growth and execution heading into earnings. That uncertainty is likely weighing on shares. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst targets remain below the current trading range, including recent calls from Wells Fargo and Scotiabank in the high teens to low $20s, showing that not all analysts believe the rally is fully justified.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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