KBC Group NV Sells 12,351 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,139 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 12,351 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,563,663 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $815,470,000 after buying an additional 111,215 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,764,495 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $524,476,000 after acquiring an additional 917,755 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,452,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $380,035,000 after acquiring an additional 957,896 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828,602 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $311,373,000 after acquiring an additional 98,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,113,896 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $232,698,000 after acquiring an additional 825,769 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $113.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $113.00 price objective on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

See Also

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