KBC Group NV Sells 157,700 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 157,700 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of Incyte worth $26,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, insider Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 18,667 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $1,759,178.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,800 shares in the company, valued at $22,127,552. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of INCY stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $112.29. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.16). Incyte had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 25.03%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Incyte from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Incyte from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $104.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Incyte

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

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