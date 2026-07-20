KBC Group NV Sells 5,505 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,164 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of GE Vernova worth $198,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Ossiam bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEV. Erste Group Bank upgraded GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Article Title

Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Article Title

Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Article Title

GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent note highlighted conflicting analyst views on GE Vernova, which may temper enthusiasm if investors become more cautious into earnings. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $1,058.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,037.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $910.60. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $530.16 and a 12-month high of $1,195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $284.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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