KBC Group NV Trims Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,142 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 19,845 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of AMETEK worth $50,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,956,361 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,044,140,000 after acquiring an additional 192,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,236 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,204,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,463,518 shares of the technology company's stock worth $839,141,000 after acquiring an additional 209,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $831,372,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AMETEK by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,963,062 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $813,657,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $235.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $231.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.73. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.61 and a 52-week high of $244.71.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. AMETEK's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.29.

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About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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