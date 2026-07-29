KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 546.2% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $380.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.61 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company's 50 day moving average is $396.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.39.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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