KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.32 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,289 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the first quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,372,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,257,000 after purchasing an additional 305,911 shares in the last quarter. Family Manage LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company's stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 347.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.74.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The firm has a market cap of $346.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is $147.46 and its 200-day moving average is $148.82.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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